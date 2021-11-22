ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Splashing’ teen saved from drowning — and promptly arrested by Massachusetts police

By Julia Marnin
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “splashing” teenager was saved from drowning by Massachusetts police officers — who promptly arrested him after his rescue, they said. Before Ryan Convery, 19, ended up struggling in the water of Boston’s Rowes Wharf, he climbed aboard a 97-foot-long yacht with two other teens — Zachary Whiting, 19, and Lawrence...

www.islandpacket.com

