ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Rochdale ‘disgusted’ by racist online abuse of midfielder Abraham Odoh

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28P8PH_0d44kAHA00

Rochdale have condemned “abhorrent” racist abuse aimed at midfielder Abraham Odoh and referred the matter to the authorities.

The League Two club has revealed the 21-year-old, who was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Walsall, was targeted on social media.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Rochdale Football Club is absolutely disgusted to learn that Abraham Odoh has been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

“It was brought to our attention on Monday afternoon that Abraham had received a racially abusive message via one of his social media platforms.

“Rochdale Football Club has a zero-tolerance stance relating to any racist, discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour and we will be reporting this incident to the relevant authorities. We have also offered our full support to Abraham.

“We utterly condemn the abuse received by Abraham and everyone at Rochdale Football Club stands with him, and all of our players, to make it absolutely clear that this abhorrent behaviour is completely unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Azeem Rafiq: There ‘seemed to be an acceptance’ of racist abuse at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**i’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it. Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.
SOCIETY
newschain

Ashley Giles calls for second chances in fight against racism in cricket

England managing director Ashley Giles has warned cricket will “have a problem” in its fight against racism unless it gives people “second chances”. Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within England’s Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal raised by Azeem Rafiq’s allegations against Yorkshire and said “discrimination of any form just isn’t acceptable”.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Odoh
SkySports

Yannick Bolasie: Man pleads guilty to racially abusing ex-Middlesbrough midfielder on social media

A man has pleaded guilty to racially abusing footballer Yannick Bolasie on social media and being in possession of indecent images of children. Kirk Thompson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for three charges: being in possession of indecent images of children, taking or making indecent photographs of children and sending a racist message to the former Middlesbrough winger, who now plays in Turkey.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq details racist abuse suffered with Yorkshire in DCMS committee meeting

Azeem Rafiq opened his account of experiencing constant racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club by telling a DCMS committee that he was regularly refered to as a “P***” and detailing several specific instances where he had suffered indignity and “humiliation” at the hands of those at the club.Yorkshire has been widely criticised over the racism scandal, which saw chairman Roger Hutton resign earlier in November and several directors later follow suit. Rafiq told the DCMS meeting that derogatory terms were commonplace and a culture of racist abuse was almost non-stop throughout his time with Yorkshire."Pretty early on, me and other...
SOCIETY
kfgo.com

Cricket-Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse

LONDON (Reuters) – Another former player of English county Essex has said he suffered racist abuse at the club following allegations made by Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers in the last week. Jahid Ahmed, who bowled for Essex from 2005-2009, told The Cricketer he was bullied by a senior coach...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsall#Uk#Rochdale Football Club
USA Today

Regulator for English football given backing by government

LONDON (AP) — The creation of an independent regulator for English football was given initial backing by the government on Thursday in a move intended to safeguard the future of clubs by providing financial oversight and assessing the suitability of potential owners. The announcement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries followed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Walsall without Hayden White for Rochdale clash

Walsall will be without Hayden White for the home clash with Rochdale. Defender White was booked for the fifth time this season during the Saddlers’ 3-1 defeat at home to Harrogate last time out and must now serve a one-game suspension. Midfielder Liam Kinsella (knee) and striker Conor Wilkinson (hamstring)...
SPORTS
The Independent

Southampton’s ‘inertia’ allowed Bob Higgins to cause ‘incalculable’ damage

The “inertia” of Southampton’s board allowed Bob Higgins free to continue to abuse boys at the club, causing them “incalculable” damage, an independent review has concluded.Children’s charity Barnardo’s said in its review that Southampton had failed to protect boys in their care by not acting on rumours concerning Higgins, who was jailed for 24 years in 2019 for abusing schoolboy footballers over a 25-year period.The review, commissioned by Southampton, said: “It is our view that, despite assertions to the contrary, the board and/or management must at some point have heard or been told about stories circulating about Higgins and if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said. Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry. Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Fire at top restaurant being treated as arson

A fire which reduced one of the best-known restaurants in the north of England to “ashes” is being treated as arson. The thatched, 14th-century Star Inn at Harome, a Michelin-starred restaurant near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, was devastated by a blaze which started on Wednesday evening. More than 40 firefighters tackled...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Motorists warned not to travel as Met Office issues red weather warning

Motorists in areas which fall under the Met Office’s red weather warning have been told they “should not travel under any circumstances” by a senior police officer. The Met Office has issued the rare warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday as Storm Arwen is set to batter the country, with gusts forecast to be as high as 90mph and waves as high as 10 metres.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy