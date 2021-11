Ange Postecoglou has done a brilliant job with the cards that he has been dealt at Celtic. At the moment, they are in the middle of a great run of results and look like the in-form team in Scottish football. But even then, a lot of changes are required at Parkhead. The squad depth is pretty thin and the manager could do with more options in several areas all over the pitch. One of those is midfield.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO