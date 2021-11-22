ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

Ten new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Monday, Nov. 22

By Nov 22, 2021
Brookings Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The state on Monday reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in South Dakota. Ten of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 5,282 total cases (five new confirmed and five new probable): 5,119 of those people have recovered...

brookingsregister.com

