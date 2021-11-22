Fans Have Created A Playable Ocarina of Time - Space World '97 Experience

One of the most memorable pieces of pre-release hype in Zelda history was Ocarina of Time’s presence at Nintendo Spaceworld 1997. Appearing as both a playable demo and as the lead in Nintendo’s promotional sizzle reel of upcoming Nintendo 64 games, many fans got their first glimpse of the iconic game at this event. As we all know, these demos are often dramatically different from final releases, usually containing unused assets and content, or presenting familiar content in bizarre ways. Thanks to a group of dedicated preservationists, headed by main programmer zel., we can now see a restored version of the demo used in this promotional material and all of the oddities contained within. It’s even playable in a limited capacity! This is Ocarina of Time – Spaceworld ‘97 Experience!

