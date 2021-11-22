ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lush Cosmetics to quit social media amid growing mental health concerns

By CNN
 5 days ago
CNN — The popular body, hair and skincare company, Lush Cosmetics, has decided to quit social media. Lush will be leaving Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat on Friday in an attempt to send a message about how damaging those platforms are to people’s mental health.

The bath bomb company announced on Monday that its accounts will be deactivated on November 26, on Black Friday, when many other brands increase their social media activity to win over holiday shoppers.

Lush said it will remain off of social media channels globally until the platforms become a safer environment for their users.

The brand has over 900 stores worldwide, including 240 across the United States and Canada. Lush is known for it’s cruelty free bath bombs, shampoos and soaps. The company has also used it’s voice to champion social and environmental causes.

“As an inventor of bath bombs, I pour all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their wellbeing,” Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, said in a release. “Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this aim, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and stop them from switching off and relaxing.”

The company said it hopes social media companies will ultimately enact stronger best practice guidelines.

Lush said it will continue to be active on Twitter and YouTube.

