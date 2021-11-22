ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man and woman accused of exploiting elderly woman with dementia

By From staff reports
 6 days ago
A man and woman were arrested after reportedly scamming an elderly woman with memory programs for months, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

After the elderly woman was reported missing by a home health worker, sheriff's investigators arrived at her home and found her returning home while being driven by a male individual.

“As investigators looked further into the circumstances, they discovered the man and a woman had been exploiting the victim for four months,” Sheriff Russ Authier said.

The male suspect, identified as Philip Dewayne Mack, 55, was an employee of a local transportation company, and told investigators he transported the victim frequently to the bank to make withdrawals. He stated he was aware adult protective services were involved in her life and that she suffered from dementia. Mack admitted to investigators that due to his criminal background, he knew he was the last person who should be involved in the victim’s life and that he was told by friends of the victim to stay away from her.

Mack then told investigators he introduced the victim to Sandra Rockwell Heine, 58.

Bank employees reported their concerns to investigators, stating Mack and Heine had been escorting the victim to the bank for withdrawals from her account. Frequency in visits and withdrawal amounts had increased over time. Bank employees reported Mack attempted to be placed on the victim’s account, but was unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered the suspects had been taking the victim to other branch locations for additional withdrawals on the same dates. Criminal trespass warnings were placed on the suspects for the victim’s residence during the investigation, who were also warned to stay away from the victim. Investigators later located Heine at the bank with the victim. Heine admitted to investigators that she was aware of the victim’s memory loss issues and that she brought the victim to the bank to make a cash withdraw for her.

Sheriff’s investigators said Mack is also connected to an attempted burglary of the victim’s home to remove her belongings.

Investigators said an emergency protective order was obtained on behalf of the victim by Texas Health and Human Services.

“The victim has been placed in a proper care facility where she will receive the protection and assistance she needs,” said Authier. “She also has a state-appointed guardian to oversee her affairs.”

Heine was charged with exploitation of the elderly/disabled and remained in custody at the Parker County Jail as of Monday morning. Mack was arrested Thursday in Jack County on a Parker County warrant for exploitation of the elderly/disabled. Their bonds were set at $10,000 each.

