Poll: More Americans say they’re not planning to have a child

More U.S. adults who do not already have children are saying they are unlikely to ever have them, a new Pew Research survey finds.

Women between the ages of 18 to 49 and men between 18 and 59 who are not already parents were asked the question: “Thinking about the future, how likely is it that you will have children someday?”

26% said it is “very likely” - a drop from 32% in 2018.

Americans who answered “not too likely” in 2021 grew to 21% - up from 16% in 2018.

Some of the reasons given for not having kids: They just don’t want them, medical issues, economic or financial reasons, and lack of a partner.

