Poll: More Americans say they’re not planning to have a child

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
Feet of a newborn baby in the hands of parents. Happy Family oncept. Mum and Dad hug their baby's legs. iStock

More U.S. adults who do not already have children are saying they are unlikely to ever have them, a new Pew Research survey finds.

Women between the ages of 18 to 49 and men between 18 and 59 who are not already parents were asked the question: “Thinking about the future, how likely is it that you will have children someday?”

26% said it is “very likely” - a drop from 32% in 2018.

Americans who answered “not too likely” in 2021 grew to 21% - up from 16% in 2018.

Some of the reasons given for not having kids: They just don’t want them, medical issues, economic or financial reasons, and lack of a partner.

