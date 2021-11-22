Poll: More Americans say they’re not planning to have a child
More U.S. adults who do not already have children are saying they are unlikely to ever have them, a new Pew Research survey finds.
Women between the ages of 18 to 49 and men between 18 and 59 who are not already parents were asked the question: “Thinking about the future, how likely is it that you will have children someday?”
26% said it is “very likely” - a drop from 32% in 2018.
Americans who answered “not too likely” in 2021 grew to 21% - up from 16% in 2018.
Some of the reasons given for not having kids: They just don’t want them, medical issues, economic or financial reasons, and lack of a partner.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0