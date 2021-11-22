ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet safety tips for Thanksgiving

Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

It’s not just humans that overeat at...

trib.com

Dr. Reed Stevens talks about the risk to pets over the holidays and taking precautions. There are dangers out there both unintentional and intentional. Dr. Stevens says unintentional problems we see are pets getting to bones, getting to aluminum foil that has turkey drippings on it, getting that string that wrapped up the roast beef in you cat. These can cause dangerous, fatal, and expensive problems for you pets, so we definitely want to make sure we stick to the regular foods you pet normally eats. That leads to intentional problems that vets see. He says people give bones, like turkey bones, a ham bone, both really bad ideas. Dr. Reed says a lot of things happen in the house, foodwise that don’t happen on an everyday basis that your pet is not used to, not ready for. It is really important not to add things to dog or cat bowl. Dr. Reed says this is not a time of year you want to have an emergency pet visit to your vet especially in this season when staffing shortages are hitting veterinarians just like they are hitting everything else.
