Microsoft this week announced four new security features for the Microsoft Authenticator app that can be used for confirming mobile device user identities. Two of the features are at the preview stage, while the other two are at the "general availability" (GA) commercial-release stage. The Microsoft Authenticator app is used to add two-factor identity verification to Android and iOS devices, such as requiring a password and a personal identification number (PIN) to gain access to apps and resources.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO