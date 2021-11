BOSTON — Three men were arrested Monday, one from potential drowning, after they were accused of trying to break into a yacht at Rowes Wharf in Boston, police said. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to a breaking and entering in progress in the area of 50 Rowes Wharf after receiving a report of three men gaining entry to the secured wharf and climbing aboard the 97-foot yacht Valiant.

