Happy Birthday shout out on NBC’s Today Show to a local veteran

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy Birthday to a local veteran. Edwin Malikowski is 102 years old and he was given a shout out Monday morning by Al Roker on the Today Show!

“And last but certainly not least Happy 102nd Birthday to Edwin Malikowski, a hard worker from Chicopee Massachusetts. Still works six days a week at the auto body shop he founded after World War II. Wow, alright.”

Way to go Ed Senior!! And Happy Birthday from all of us here at 22News.

