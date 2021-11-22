ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs Kings: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

By Lou Ramon Aguila
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers 9-8 (9-8 ATS) and the Sacramento Kings 6-11 (7-10 ATS) are two teams searching for consistency following a barrage of losses as of late. On Monday, the Sixers attempt to get back to their winnings as they take on the moribund Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento,...

Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings 11/22/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Matchup Preview (11/22/21) The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite far from home when they take on the Sacramento Kings on November 22 in the Golden 1 Center. These two teams are on losing streaks and need to switch some things up to turn around their seasons. The Sacramento Kings did just that when they fired Luke Walton and named Alvin Gentry the interim head coach. While it is still to be seen whether or not Gentry is a long-term fit for the Kings, this will certainly be a positive catalyst for an organization experiencing a lot of turmoil. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will still be without its two best players, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons; however, Tyrese Maxey has played like an All-Star for the past few weeks, which is a massive positive for the Sixers’ organization. Defense will be the deciding factor in this matchup as both teams can score but have struggled at the other end of the floor.
LeBron James receives one-game suspension for elbowing Isaiah Stewart

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has received a one-game suspension for elbowing Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during Sunday’s game. With the Lakers trailing 78-66 in the third quarter, James appears to elbow Stewart in the face after Pistons forward Jerami Grant made his second free throw.
Underdog Betting – How to Perfect Your Underdog Betting Strategy

What does every betting market in the world have in common?. They all have a favorite and an underdog. Underdog betting can be one of the most profitable ways to make money from online betting. Knowing how and when to pick the play that, on paper at least, shouldn’t win, is a skill and we’re going to teach you how best to use this skill.
NBA Picks For Free – Guarantee Wins With Expert NBA Picks

To make money from betting on the NBA you need to invest time. Being able to spot value is a skill that you develop over many years of studying the game. But there is a way that you can speed this process up and that’s by using NBA picks. Throughout...
“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
