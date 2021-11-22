ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This Hungry SNL Dog Has Won The Hearts Of The Internet

By Erich Barganier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Saturday Night Live" has a long history of including animals in their sketches. According to Decider, the weekly comedy sketch show has had memorable appearances from many animal actors over the years, including an interview with Mrs. Ed, the wife of famous horse Mr. Ed, in 1979, or that unscripted cat...

