Newburgh, NY

Why You Should Become an Extra For Hudson Valley Film Shoots

By Conor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 5 days ago
The Hudson Valley is becoming quite the hot spot for filming lately. Back in 2019, HBO’s This Much I Know Is True starring Mark Ruffalo filmed in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, and Kingston, just to name a few places. Since then, HBO has been flooding the Hudson Valley with productions such as...

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Own a Piece of Hudson Valley Walkway History

Hudson Valley history buffs, this one is for you. Living in the Hudson Valley, we all know how iconic the Walkway Over The Hudson is. For those who don't know, the Walkway Over The Hudson is the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge. The pedestrian bridge spans 1.28 miles from Dutchess to Ulster County (or Ulster to Dutchess, whichever way you enter).
HUDSON, NY
97.5 WTBD

Star Trek, Fast & Furious Director Films Pilot in Hudson Valley

NBC just picked up a new show that was filmed in the Hudson Valley with a well-known director. In July, the Hudson Valley Film Commission worked with the location team for an untitled NBCUniversal pilot going under the name 'Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project.'. On Monday the Hudson Valley Film...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Can A Bee Sting You in the Mouth? Hudson Valley Woman Says Yes

She explains that it's more painful than breaking both of her arms at the same time. After hearing and watching the video of a woman who went viral on TikTok after she accidentally swallowed her AirPods after mistakenly thinking they were ibuprofen we wondered has anyone in the Hudson Valley ever swallowed something they weren't supposed to?
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 6 Hudson Valley Museums for You to Discover This Winter

Already thinking about being stuck indoors this winter? Let's think differently! How about we look into great inside activities that you want to make happen when the snow is cold out, you can be inside, cozy warm, and discovering 'Hidden Gems' here in the Hudson Valley?. Great idea? Oh, heck...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why is This Historic Hudson Valley Home So Influential?

The Hudson Valley has an extensive amount of history throughout each county. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. There have also been influential public figures that spent time and lived in the Hudson Valley. These members of society consist of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt, George Washington and Henry Hudson.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Vintage Mall Commercial Shows How Much Hudson Valley Has Changed

A vintage mall commercial was recently uncovered that shows just how different things are today. Do you remember shopping at any of these stores?. For anyone who was living in the Hudson Valley back in 1980s, you either know or maybe even completely forgotten how things used to be. Much of the area was quieter back then and things were simpler. Busy roads packed with cars have two or three lanes where there used to be just one.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

9 Small Movie Theaters You Can’t Overlook in the Hudson Valley

One of the things that I have missed the most over the last year and a half has been going to the movies. My venture back was to see the James Bond "No Time to Die," and it was odd. It was your typical experience at a big movie theater, but it made me think about where I could go see a film and support a owner-operated business here in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

12 Things That You Can Say to Ruin a Hudson Valley Thanksgiving

Things to avoid saying at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Imagine a Thanksgiving dessert that is every possible choice rolled up into one. According to Goldbelly, the original creator of this massive holiday treat is Zac Young "Top Ten Pastry Chef in America". I decided to set out to find a PieCaken created in the Hudson Valley. These are the bakeries I heard back from and what they said about the PieCaken.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

25 Hudson Valley Thrift Stores & Antique Shops You Need To Visit

The rise of thrifting has been unstoppable and it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. As a college student, I'm always looking for great deals on clothes, shoes, and accessories but I also look for cool pieces of home decor that don't break the bank. Some people may say that the best thrift stores and antique shops are in Manhattan and Brooklyn, but these stores in the metro area know the trends. They're aware of the rise in thrifting and antiquing so they've raised their prices. Here in the Hudson Valley, there are many spots that are bigger and better than those in the city - and the prices will have your jaw drop (and not in a bad way).
BROOKLYN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Businesses Want You To Fill Out A Survey — Don’t!

Did you ever wonder why your local fast-food restaurant or retail store is trying so hard to get you to fill out a survey?. You may have noticed that more and more businesses in the Hudson Valley are pressuring you to fill out an online survey. We've all experienced that moment when the cashier grabs your receipt out of the register and then circles a website address, explaining that if you fill out the survey you could win cash, get a free burger or maybe even win a lifetime supply of coffee.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

