The Last Stand: Aftermath Review – A Race Against the Clock

REVIEW – The pursuit of the perfect desk has been at the front of my mind since the pandemic halted my work travel. I’ve tried a few different types, everything from minimalist to traditional to a dining room table. For one reason or another, each has come up short – minimalist generally equals not much there, traditional styles can be stuffy and dated, and the dining room table was just flat out a weird idea. I want something big enough to hold all my stuff (and I have a lot of stuff) yet isn’t so big that it takes over the entire office. And along came the opportunity to review the third iteration of the ElementDesk standing desk from Vorii. Here’s hoping I get closer to my vision of perfection…

