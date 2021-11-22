The Last Stand: Aftermath Review – A Race Against the Clock

An Elden Ring Xbox beta comparison video has surfaced, showing how the game runs and looks on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X|S. Courtesy of Youtube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits”, the gameplay footage from this comparison is from the game’s closed network test, and as such, the footage is based on an older build of the game. Nonetheless, the comparison does somewhat provide a glimpse of Elden Ring’s performance and visuals on Xbox platforms. Although the game appears to struggle to maintain a steady framerate on all Xbox platforms, it’s interesting to see how great the upcoming game looks on Microsoft’s last-gen console, the Xbox One X. Clearly, Elden Ring looks and performs best on the Xbox Series X, but the results on the One X are impressive, to say the least.
