It’s always nice to hear actors support other actors that end up taking on the roles that they made popular in the first place, but in this case, it kind of feels like a lot of credit needs to be given to Wesley Snipe considering that he’s the one that helped to bring Blade to the big screen. Whether it’s true or not that he acted like a bit of a diva on the Blade: Trinity set, the first movie was a great way to bring this antihero to the big screen. It’s also bound to be heard that Blade was the first superhero of color when anyone mentions that Black Panther was the first hero of color on the big screen since many people tend to discount Blade since he wasn’t quite as popular as Spider-Man or the X-Men when he came out, but he did make it possible for people to want to see more Marvel characters on the big screen since the first movie was a lot of fun up to a point. But to hear that the man who made the character possible praise the man that is going to bring Blade into the MCU is very uplifting.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO