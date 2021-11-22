ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
62-year-old accused of raping teen, possessing video of her dancing naked

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Terry Fields

DAYTON — A 62-year-old Dayton man is in jail after he was accused of raping a teenage girl and possessing video of the same girl dancing naked, according to court records.

Terry Fields, 62, faces two counts of rape and a single count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

Last week, Dayton police were notified of a possible sexual assault involving Fields and the 17-year-old victim.

The victim was interviewed by forensic investigators and she disclosed multiple times that Fields had sexually assaulted her within the last year while she was 17, court records read.

During an interview with police, Fields allowed police to search his cell phone, which is where investigators discovered the video of the 17-year-old dancing naked, police said.

