Walt Disney World pauses sales of most annual passes — what travelers need to know

Disney World just recently halted almost all Annual Pass sales. The only pass still available is the Pixie Dust Pass, which has the most blockout dates and is only available to Florida residents. Disney had previously said that they could pause Annual Pass sales at any time, and Disneyland also recently stopped sales for some of their Magic Key Annual Passes. We do not currently know when Annual Passes will be available again at Disney World, but Universal Orlando had something to say about it.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO