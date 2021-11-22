ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-allied dark money group joins forces with a think tank run by ex-president's former aides

By Brian Schwartz, @schwartzbCNBC
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica First Works, a dark money group that once promoted former President Trump's policies, is joining forces with a think tank headed in part by former key members of his administration. The think tank, America First Policy Institute, is led in part by former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 83

Doobiefotch
5d ago

Listen people-Trump doesn’t want to be president, he wants to be like Kim or Putin, a dictator. Listen to Mary Trump or Cohen who know him best.

Reply(12)
42
Dennis Sanchez
5d ago

the God of this world blinds the unbelievers!!! to the love of money,truth,morality,minds,and truth! why he does this because his time on this. earth is short!!! stop !!! worshipping a man retrumplicans!!!

Reply(2)
24
Timothy Houle
5d ago

Run by his former aids, under Putin's direction, this think tank, at the new GOP RANCH where pathological lieing is practiced perpetually in it's highest artform 🤥😎😇🙈🙉🙊💩👹🤥🤡💩😇💩

Reply(2)
17
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump's Thanksgiving message teases 2024 presidential run

Former President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving message on Thursday that hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run. "A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together," the former Republican president said in the statement, which was shared on Twitter by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Loyal Donald Trump Pardoned Mike Flynn, Who'd Gone Down a QAnon Rabbit Hole

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 25, as the Thanksgiving weekend neared and the formal government transition to a Biden-Harris administration began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time. Joe Biden's transition legal team met with the FBI and Justice Department to begin the background check process for high-level appointees.
POTUS
