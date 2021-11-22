Scioto Foundation announces new Walker Fund

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation announces the creation of the John and Linda Walker Donor Advised Endowment Fund, established to benefit charitable causes in the Portsmouth area.

“We want to support areas that are contributing to the community,” said Linda Walker, who envisions helping programs like the Southern Ohio Museum, Main Street Portsmouth, Greenlawn Cemetery and the Washington-Nile UCAN Scholarship Fund, as well as other causes that may come up in the future.

After establishing scholarships for health, science and educational fields through Shawnee State University, in 2011 the Walkers converted their earlier Scioto Foundation endowment fund to a scholarship to benefit Portsmouth High School students which they have just rounded off at a substantial level. They also recently became life-time members of the Foundation’s Scioto 365 program.

Upon the death of the last surviving grantor or if the grantors no longer wish to make recommendations regarding distributions from the Fund, the remaining balance will be transferred into the John and Linda Walker Unrestricted Fund.

Both Walkers grew up in West Portsmouth, graduated from West Portsmouth High School and have resided in the Portsmouth area for over 50 years.

Dr. Walker graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. degree in Zoology in 159. He also attended medical school at UC, graduating in 1963. He interned at Detroit (Michigan) Receiving Hospital and then returned to UC for a residency in urology at General

Hospital which he completed in 1968 before beginning his Portsmouth practice in the same year.

A devoted sports fan, Dr. Walker served as team doctor for Portsmouth High School and West High School football and basketball teams for 35 years. In 1995 he was recognized with the Ohio Outstanding Team Physician Award for his long service.

Active in many community and civic groups, Dr. Walker has been a longtime Rotary member and has served as junior warden and member of the Vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. He also sang in the All Saints choir, helped with Meals on Wheels and served on the Harry Knighton Scholarship Committee for the Shawnee Nature Club, as well as the Scioto Foundation volunteer scholarship committee. He retired from his medical practice in 1999.

Linda attended the Portsmouth Branch of Ohio University and then completed a BS degree in education from Wayne State University in 1964 while living in Detroit. She also completed a year of work on a master’s degree at the University of Cincinnati during her fourteen-year teaching career with the Cincinnati Public Schools.

After moving back to Portsmouth, she concentrated on raising three daughters and participated in numerous community activities in addition to serving as office manager for her husband’s practice. An avid tennis player and golfer, Linda was also a volunteer art teacher in Portsmouth City Schools in the 1970’s and a Southern Ohio Museum docent for many years. She has served on the Altar Guild at All Saints Episcopal Church.

Both Walkers have spent a great deal of time over the years involving their five Portsmouth grandchildren, the children of Cindy and Tom Kayser and Julie Douthat, in their

favorite interests in sports, education and the arts. Another grandchild, the daughter of Angie and Bob Foster, lives in New York City.

Donor Advised Funds like the one established by the Walkers are the most flexible kinds available through the Scioto Foundation in terms of the donor’s choice. With a Donor Advised Fund, the beneficiary can be changed each year. The Donor Advised Fund represents a partnership between an individual, family or corporation and the Scioto Foundation. Living donors or their designees enjoy the privilege of suggesting grants from the fund. Most advisory funds become unrestricted or field of interest funds after the death of their advisers, as directed by the legal document.

The Scioto Foundation can help potential donors connect to the causes they care most about, whether they choose to support and existing fund of to establish a new charitable fund in their name or the name of a loved one.

“One of the Scioto Foundation’s major goals is to help individuals, families or corporations enjoy the pleasure of giving,” said SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip.

Contributions to the John and Linda Walker Donor Advised Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about the Walker Donor Advised Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Manager for Donor Services, at the Scioto Foundation, (740) 354-4612.