Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (foot) is expected to be available for Week 10's game against the Washington Football Team. Godwin was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot issue before returning to practice on Friday. Tampa Bay expects him to be out there when they face Washington on Sunday. With Antonio Brown (foot) and Scotty Miller (toe) ruled out, Godwin will join Mike Evans and Tyler Johnson as the Buccaneers' top weapons in the passing game on Sunday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO