ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Gullickson joins notMYkid Board of Directors

yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotMYkid, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the behavioral health needs of Arizona’s youth, has announced Emily Anne Gullickson has joined the organization’s board of directors. The founder/CEO of A for Arizona contributes her background of executive, advocacy, legal, and teaching experience as a Teach For America – Phoenix alumna...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNOX News Radio

Murtha named North Dakota Investment Board director

An agency key to implementing new in-state investment components of North Dakota’s $8.3 billion oil tax savings has a new leader. The State Investment Board named Retirement and Investment Office interim Executive Director Jan Murtha to take over the role on a permanent basis. The office oversees about $20 billion of assets. Murtha, who is an attorney, has led the agency in the interim role since June, when Dave Hunter resigned for a job in Alabama. Murtha was hired in 2020 and previously was the office’s deputy executive director and chief retirement officer.
ECONOMY
Pride Publishing

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller joins Equity Alliance board of directors

The Equity Alliance (TEA), a statewide grassroots organization focused on building independent civic and economic power in communities of color, has announced the appointment of entrepreneur, philanthropist and music mogul Percy ‘Master P’ Miller as their latest board recruit. As founder/CEO of No Limit Entertainment, the Grammy award-winning hip-hop mogul...
NASHVILLE, TN
idahobusinessreview.com

Baker named to St. Luke’s board of directors

Emily Baker, a fifth-generation Idahoan and co-founder and president of Portman Square Group, has been named to the St. Luke’s Health System board of directors. Baker, whose strategic communications firm works with Fortune 500, government and nonprofit organizations, has spent more than 20 years in government and public affairs, communications and crisis management. She was appointed by former President George W. Bush to serve as administrator for the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Northeast and Caribbean region, becoming one of the youngest people ever appointed to the U.S. government’s Senior Executive Service. Prior to her service with GSA, she served as deputy director of congressional and intergovernmental affairs with the U.S. Department of Commerce, focusing extensively on international trade and intellectual property, and traveled extensively as a press advance representative in Asia, Africa and the Middle East for the White House with several administrations. A former Bronco, she is an adjunct professor in political communications at Boise State. She began her career in Idaho as a policy aide to Gov. Phil Batt and later worked with Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour’s BGR Group in Washington, D.C. Baker is passionate about philanthropy and serves on the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho board of directors, the executive board for the Boise State Foundation, the advisory board for Idaho Women in Leadership and as chair-elect for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, as well as the CSHQA corporate board. She is an honorary commander for the 366th Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base. She was previously appointed by former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter to the SERVE Idaho and Idaho Strategic Energy Alliance boards.
BOISE, ID
Noozhawk

Cottage Health Board of Directors Adds Bhupi Singh

Bhupi Singh has joined the volunteer Board of Directors for Cottage Health, a not-for-profit leader in providing advanced medical care to California’s Central Coast region. Singh is the executive vice president and senior advisor at Direct Relief. Singh has more than 45 years of finance and operational experience at technology...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Society
TravelDailyNews.com

International non-profit Planeterra expands Board of Directors

Planeterra, the world's non-governmental organization using tourism to uplift communities, announced the appointment of five new members of their international Board of Directors. These new members were chosen for their commitment to community tourism, as well as for their experience in the fields of international development, conservation, and tourism. The new additions are also reflective of the nonprofit’s commitment to embracing and amplifying diverse voices, including those of women and Indigenous people.
BUSINESS
yourvalley.net

CAN looking at new programs in Sun City

Sun City Community Assistance Network officials moved forward on one new program and continue to research another. The agency’s board approved a program to help low-income residents having trouble keeping up with water bills. The program is like CAN’s electricity and natural gas help programs, according to Hugh Duncan, CAN board president.
SUN CITY, AZ
Valley Times-News

LaFayette native elected chair of BCBSA Board of Directors

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) announced Thursday that LaFayette native Tim Vines, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, has been elected chair of the BCBSA Board of Directors. As chair, Vines will assume leadership of the governing body that provides strategic...
LA FAYETTE, AL
oilcity.news

Amanda Disney appointed to Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of a new board member, according to a statement sent to media on Friday. Amanda Disney was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors, effective the day of the announcement. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce describes themselves...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Leibsohn
yourvalley.net

Sun City Elks back in service mode

At long last, Sun City Elks Lodge No. 2559 restarted its donations programs. It has been too long and too heart wrenching, but the Sun City Elks Lodge is again seeking to regain their prominence in the area of veteran and community donations. The Sun City Elks, like most other charitable organizations, halted their programs due to the COVID virus, but this virus hit the Sun City Elks Lodge especially hard as it not only took the life of the lodge’s veterans chairman, but also the Arizona Elks state veterans chairman and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks National veterans chairman, the preeminent Gary Bruce Drumheller.
SUN CITY, AZ
eaglecountryonline.com

BCEF Executive Director Elected To INAPEF Board Of Directors

Indiana’s public education foundations bring in more than $13 million annually to school districts across the state. Anne Wilson. Photo provided. (Batesville, Ind.) - Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) executive director Anne Wilson was elected a member of the board of directors of the Indiana Association of Public Education Foundations (INAPEF) at the organization’s recent annual conference. Indiana’s public education foundations bring in more than $13 million annually to school districts across the state by raising private funds for public education.
BATESVILLE, IN
Argus Observer Online

Board of Directors look over a multitude of policies

VALE — Earlier this month, on Nov. 10, the Vale School Board of Directors met for the monthly board meeting, all members were in attendance. In the November meeting, the board members discussed a plethora of important topics, including the first reading of a multitude of policies. The policies brought...
VALE, OR
Inside Indiana Business

PRSA Hoosier Chapter Appoints 2022 Board of Directors

The Public Relations Society of America Hoosier Chapter, Indiana’s statewide society of public relations and communications professionals, has elected the 2022 Board of Directors. Allyson Johnson, the PRSA Hoosier Chapter’s 2021 president, will be succeeded by Deeksha Kapoor, director of communications at the Indiana Health Care Association. In her role...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Chamber Business News#Usmca#Pie Network
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
yourvalley.net

Arizona at 22,224 deaths of COVID-19

Total case count by county, as of the morning of Nov. 27 are:. Arizona has added 3,655 cases and 47 deaths of COVID-19 overnight, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of the morning of Saturday, Nov. 27, the ADHS reports 1,262,574 known positive cases and 22,224 known...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
yourvalley.net

Abrazo salutes hospital workers

Abrazo Health hospitals across the Valley, including Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., invited local first responders as well as hospital staff to enjoy burgers, hot dogs and other treats grilled and served by hospital leaders Nov. 17. Abrazo’s “Community Built on Heroes” events were designed to show gratitude...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy