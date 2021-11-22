Jones County supervisor indicted for embezzlement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested Jones County District 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys after he was indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury. A $5,719.24 demand letter was presented to Comegys when he was arrested.

According to White, Comegys used a county-issued vehicle and cell phone to operate a beauty supply business for his own personal benefit from July 2020 to April 2021. He also allegedly used his Jones County-owned vehicle on a trip to the New Orleans airport, and he allegedly used his county-owned cell phone almost exclusively to operate his personal business.

“Using taxpayer resources or property for your personal benefit is not allowed,” said White. “This message should be clear to every elected official in the state by now. The credit for this case, as always, goes to the hard-working men and women of the Office of the State Auditor.”

Comegys was taken to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning, and his bond will be set by the court.

If convicted on all counts, Comegys faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

