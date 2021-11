Mike White spent just one season with the Cowboys, but his brief stint in Dallas was an impactful one thanks to Dak Prescott. White and Prescott first crossed paths in 2018 after the Cowboys selected White in the fifth round of that year’s draft. White was brought in to compete for a job as Prescott’s backup and spent his rookie season as the team’s third-string quarterback. White competed for the job again in training camp the following year, only to be waived at the end of the summer after Dallas pegged Cooper Rush as its No. 2 quarterback.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO