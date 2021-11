About 10 homes in Wilkes-Barre were hit overnight with words and letters painted across their exteriors. Neighbors have no idea who did it or why. Rose Monseur from Wilkes-Barre considers herself lucky. "Oh, yeah. This is mild. Our neighbor got it all over." Vandals hit several houses overnight. Rose was...

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO