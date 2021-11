Police are investigating the possible drowning of a 36-year-old Puna man who was diving with a family member in waters off Makuu Point in Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision. At 4:20 p.m. Sunday, police and fire personnel responded to a call of two adult male divers in distress. It was learned that the divers had begun spear fishing at about 4 p.m., and twenty minutes later one of the divers began struggling in the water. The other diver attempted to assist him, but was unable to do so due to high surf.

HILO, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO