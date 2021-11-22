ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Controls Nitrous Oxide Emissions from Rivers?

By Nicolas Gruber
Cover picture for the articleEditors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. River systems are important sources of the powerful greenhouse gas nitrous oxide (N2O). These emissions have grown substantially in recent decades, largely due to the increasing amount of nitrogen-bearing fertilizer that ends...

