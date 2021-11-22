ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mr. Food: Cranberry-Pecan Relish

koamnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got the perfect way to add a tasty pop of color to your holiday table. This Cranberry-Pecan Relish is sure to do the trick. Sweet cranberries, with light citrus notes and silky pecans, all come together in an instant to make...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koam News Now
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lifehacker

Do Not Tent Your Turkey With Foil

I have always been a skin eater, much to my mother’s chagrin. “It’s not good for you,” she would say as she peeled the browned and burnished skin off a Costco rotisserie chicken. “I don’t care!” I would shout, as I tried to snatch it off her plate before she threw it in the garbage.
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
KFOR

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
purewow.com

Ina Garten’s Countdown to Thanksgiving Continues with This Chic Green Bean Side

We’ve been watching Ina Garten’s Instagram with bated breath ever since she announced that she’d be sharing a week’s worth of make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes. On Monday, she posted a pre-carved turkey and homemade gravy recipe. Yesterday, it was a drool-worthy mushroom-leek bread pudding packed with pancetta and Gruyère. Today, we feast our eyes upon a modern veggie side that blows the O.G. casserole out of the water: green beans gremolata.
RECIPES
WLOS.com

Cranberry spritzer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This may well be the perfect holiday cocktail in terms of color and taste. My family never served alcohol at Thanksgiving or Christmas. But I remember drinking some great mixed beverages while working holidays and living in Tennessee, unable to return home. You can leave off the vodka and make a kid-friendly drink ... or one my family might even serve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Attendance down at 'Food Truck A Palooza' but vendors relished the business

Chilly temperatures Saturday did not stop the annual “Food Truck A Palooza” festival at the Monroeville Convention Center, but the weather did affect attendance. Bundled up against the cold, scores of hungry people walked to and from various food trucks such as Burgh Bites, Pittsburgh Crepes, Coop’s Chicken, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream and more. Others stood in line, patiently waiting to be served.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Pecans to Cranberries: Order Your Thanksgiving Doughnuts Now

Pecan doughnuts are available at Randy's Donuts for $3.85 each. Cranberry-filled jelly doughnuts are just one Thanksgiving treat at Primo's Donuts; they're $3 each, and the maple Long Johns with cranberry and turkey bacon are $4.50. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee has a Pumpkin Pie & Everything Spice this November. You...
FOOD & DRINKS
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Best Mashed Potatoes Ever

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without the perfect mashed potato dish. That’s why we’re pulling out all the stops with this easy recipe; we’re so sure it will be the hit of your holiday party that we named this recipe our Best Mashed Potatoes Ever! This creamy side dish is filled with that buttery flavor you know and love but, when it comes to changing things up, the options are endless. So get ready for a fantastic holiday dinner, and the Best Mashed Potatoes Ever!
RECIPES
i am baker

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie has a chocolate gooey filling with chopped pecans, topped with more pecans, and baked in a no-fail homemade flaky pie crust. Check out my Pecan Pie Recipe for another holiday dessert favorite. Chocolate Pecan Pie. This recipe all starts with my homemade pie crust. It works in...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy