NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Goligoski runs through the Wild's defensive strategy before he takes to the ice, but that's not where he'd like his head to be when he's playing. "You just want to get to a place where you're not thinking at all when you get out there," he said. "It can take a little while with old habits, especially if you're doing different stuff as a defenseman in the defensive zone. It's reps and it takes a little time."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO