For 36 years, the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank has been a cherished holiday tradition for families in Northwest Ohio and beyond. This year’s display will kick off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 19 at approximately 6 p.m. The ceremony will be be broadcast live on WTOL 11. All are welcome to join in at the countdown of the lighting of the award-winning “Big Tree” – an 85-foot Norway spruce and its brand-new state-of-the-art lighting package.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO