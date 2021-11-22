ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

West Virginia Buck Firearm Season begins

By Audra Laskey
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZeki_0d44cDdf00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Tens of thousands of hunters made their way out to the woods of West Virginia Monday morning for the opening day of the buck firearm season.

Hunters face ammunition shortage days before West Virginia buck firearm season

As the sun rose over the Mountain State, sounds of rifle fire echoed throughout its rolling hills. And this opening day, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting a record turnout.

“Hunting and fishing license as far as the numbers are up. Which is very promising,” said Captain Warren Goodson with the WV DNR.

Hunting is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years in the Mountian State, and wildlife experts say it’s tremendously important for the state’s ecology.

The DNR reported almost 40,000 bucks harvested last year, and with this year’s food supply and weather conditions, they’re expecting even more.

“Cold fronts push deer. I’m thinking this week, this Monday of the buck firearm season, there will be a lot of successful hunters out there,” said Captain Goodson.

‘Hunters for the Hungry’ donates meat to those in need

But with a surplus of deer and 9 million new gun owners last year, supplies for this hunting season have been hard to come by.

“Most of your hunting Ammos, the favorites of everybody, we are out of everything there. we get 10 or 20 boxes, and within 15 20 minutes it’s gone,” said Bruce Graley, Gun and Ammo Manager at Bridgeport.

The nationwide ammunition shortage has caused many hunters to find alternatives to traditional rifle hunting.

“They are looking for shotguns and slugs for it, things like that where they can hunt with the shotguns. They are going to the crossbows,” said Graley.

Whichever way you choose to hunt, the DNR requires all hunters to wear blaze orange and those using public land to buy a license. They say safety should be your number one priority.

“Most of our incidents now are falls from tree stands. Wear that safety harness, put it on, wear it,” said Captain Goodson.

The season opens Monday, November 22nd, and will run until December 5th. After that, a special muzzleloader suck season begins on the 13th.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter !

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia voters who are blind or visually impaired will now be able to use a complete Voter’s Guide in Braille. Secretary of State Mac Warner released the newly published guide last week. All 55 county clerks will receive a copy and will make them available to citizens requesting them. Some […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

FirstEnergy planing West Virginia solar energy project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory. The Akron, Ohio based utility company estimates that the projects, if approved by West Virginia regulators, would generate 50 megawatts of power, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The plans comply with a 2020 bill passed by the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Wanted Charleston man locked in home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police department received a call from Dunbar police that an armed male was barricaded in a house on 345 18th street. He is wanted and currently armed and dangerous. We will have more details as they come.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Catalytic converter thefts rising in Virginia, nationwide

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police are seeing an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from automobiles across the nation and in parts of Virginia.  Roanoke County police officer Greg Benton told The Roanoke Times that he didn’t think catalytic converter thefts have “ever been this prolific.”  Catalytic converters filter pollutants from car exhaust. They’re made with valuable […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting License#Weather#Bucks#Hunting Season#The Wv Dnr#Wowk13news#Audralaskey#Cold
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,143 new cases, 293 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 26, ODH reports a total of 1,669,274 (+9,143) cases, leading to 85,472 (+247) hospitalizations and 10,684 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,734,586 people — or 57.61% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Wild turkeys strut their stuff in Gahanna, Ohio

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH)–More than a dozen wild turkeys were seen flocked together on Thanksgiving Day morning. Our sister station NBC4i.com’s digital director Brian Hofmann recorded the flock of birds. They were rummaging for food in his backyard. If you’re wondering, it is illegal to hunt or trap fowl in the city limits of Gahanna according […]
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WOWK 13 News

Finding the perfect Christmas Tree in Ohio: Visit a local farm

GRANVILLE, OH (WCMH)–Christmas tree sales during the 2020 season were about the same. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, that was due to the inventory. What changed was the age and location of the buyers. Nearly 40% of the real Christmas tree buyers in 2020 were people who live in the city. That was […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Biting chill set for Black Friday shoppers and travelers

(WOWK) — Thanksgiving started with dry conditions as hundreds of people showed up across the region to get out and run in area Turkey Trot 5k races. Rain showers then spread out across the area through the bulk of the day and should last through most of the evening. These showers will give way to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy