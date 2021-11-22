West Virginia Buck Firearm Season begins

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Tens of thousands of hunters made their way out to the woods of West Virginia Monday morning for the opening day of the buck firearm season.

As the sun rose over the Mountain State, sounds of rifle fire echoed throughout its rolling hills. And this opening day, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting a record turnout.

“Hunting and fishing license as far as the numbers are up. Which is very promising,” said Captain Warren Goodson with the WV DNR.

Hunting is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years in the Mountian State, and wildlife experts say it’s tremendously important for the state’s ecology.

The DNR reported almost 40,000 bucks harvested last year, and with this year’s food supply and weather conditions, they’re expecting even more.

“Cold fronts push deer. I’m thinking this week, this Monday of the buck firearm season, there will be a lot of successful hunters out there,” said Captain Goodson.

But with a surplus of deer and 9 million new gun owners last year, supplies for this hunting season have been hard to come by.

“Most of your hunting Ammos, the favorites of everybody, we are out of everything there. we get 10 or 20 boxes, and within 15 20 minutes it’s gone,” said Bruce Graley, Gun and Ammo Manager at Bridgeport.

The nationwide ammunition shortage has caused many hunters to find alternatives to traditional rifle hunting.

“They are looking for shotguns and slugs for it, things like that where they can hunt with the shotguns. They are going to the crossbows,” said Graley.

Whichever way you choose to hunt, the DNR requires all hunters to wear blaze orange and those using public land to buy a license. They say safety should be your number one priority.

“Most of our incidents now are falls from tree stands. Wear that safety harness, put it on, wear it,” said Captain Goodson.

The season opens Monday, November 22nd, and will run until December 5th. After that, a special muzzleloader suck season begins on the 13th.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter !

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.