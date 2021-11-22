‘Nocterra’ Series Based on Image Comics Title in the Works at Netflix

Netflix continues to pad out its roster of comic book titles.

The streaming giant is teaming with writer Roberto Patino to develop a series adaptation of Image Comics title Nocterra . The drama, which is in development, marks the first project to stem from a new, multiple-year overall deal Patino ( Sons of Anarchy, Westworld ) has signed with the streaming giant.

Patino, who currently serves as showrunner on HBO Max’s upcoming DC Comics adaptation DMZ, will create and develop new projects for Netflix via his Analog Inc. production banner.

Nocterra, penned by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel, is a sci-fi adventure that revolves around Val Riggs, a ferryman who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by a lasting darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shades. Patino will pen the script, serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett.

“The ease, honesty and profound creative support I’ve found in Bela [Bajaria], Peter [Friedlander], Matt [Thunell], Alex [Sapot], Andrew [McQuinn] and Kenyatta [Smith] has been nothing short of ideal,” Patino said of the execs at the streamer. “Netflix is an extraordinary champion of intentional and inclusive storytelling, and I’m so eager to use this opportunity to tell bold stories that properly represent the Latinx community in entertaining, exhilarating and powerful ways. I couldn’t be happier to call Netflix my new home, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with Nocterra and my boundary-pushing friends and partners at Atomic Monster.”

Since losing Marvel a few years ago as Disney shifted its prized content to its own streaming platform, Netflix has continued to seek out other comic book titles to fill the hole. The streamer has deals with the likes of Dark Horse Comics ( Umbrella Academy ) and Mark Millar’s Millarworld banner, among others.

“The passion, vision and world-building that Roberto Patino brings to all his projects is incredibly exciting. Coupled with his undeniable voice, style and deep commitment to uplifting inclusive voices and point of views in his storytelling make for a powerful combination that we are thrilled to embrace and share with our members around the world,” said Alex Sapot, director of overall deals at Netflix.