Lil Baby is shooting down the rumor that he is dating Saweetie . On Thursday afternoon (Nov. 25), the Atlanta rapper put out a mini-statement via Twitter. "Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!" the My Turn rapper posted. Baby's revelation comes after news hit the internet claiming he and the "Tap In" rhymer are an item. A report first came out on Wednesday (Nov. 24), that claimed Baby had taken Saweetie on an $100,000 shopping spree in New York City. According to the source, there is surveillance video footage of the two in the Chanel store.

