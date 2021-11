It was always given that ‘The Morning Show’ would depict the COVID-19 pandemic in some form, being a show about news and media. And it happens in season 2, where the outbreak serves as the primary plot device. The show takes its time to develop the story. When it is still restricted to Hubei and other provinces of China, the anchors of the Morning Show laugh at the very idea of social distancing. But as the pandemic spreads across the globe, they start to realize that this is serious, and they can’t ignore it. The plot development reaches its zenith on the season 2 finale when Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is diagnosed with COVID. If you are wondering whether Alex survives COVID in the second season, this is what you need to know.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO