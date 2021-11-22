‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Pens Emotional Letter to Fans After AMAs

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg traded his badge and gun for a microphone and pair of kicks at the AMAs this weekend. His band, New Kids on the Block, had the opportunity to perform with their inspiration, New Edition. The vocalist was more than happy to share his appreciation to the original boy band of Boston afterward and thanked his fans, known as “BlockHeads” for showing the same support for both groups.

“Taking a moment to acknowledge our fans for always acknowledging our inspirations — @newedition,” Wahlberg wrote. “Thank you #Blockheads for supporting @newedition and @nkotb this weekend, at the @amas — but thank you also for always recognizing @newedition’s impact on us. As much as you love us, you always give @newedition the credit and respect that they so truly deserve. I’ve said it a million times — ‘without New Edition there is no New Kids On the Block’ — but when our fans take the baton and spread the word too, it means so much more than you could ever know. Thank you.”

Along with the touching message, the Blue Bloods star posted an iconic photo of the two groups together.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Celebrates the ‘Brotherhood of Boston’

As life-long BlockHeads know, New Kids on the Block and New Edition once ruled the streets of Boston. Because the two groups became popular at the same time, fans assumed the bands had a rivalry, and so the “Battle of Boston” was born. However, Blue Bloods star and NKOTB bandmate Wahlberg explained that this was never really the case. In fact, the same legendary musician, Maurice Starr, founded the two bands. That’s why the Blue Bloods star prefers to call the two bands’ the “Brotherhood of Boston.”

Despite this, the AMAs were the first time that New Edition worked with New Kids on the Block. So, naturally, when the two bands were rehearsing on Starr’s birthday, they decided to honor him together. The group of 11 talented musicians then sang their founder “Happy Birthday.”

The Blue Bloods star posted the video on Instagram and penned a message of appreciation to Starr in the caption.

“Hard to believe that god didn’t have this all planned. The very first day that @nkotb and @newedition set foot in a rehearsal studio together, in the history of our bands, was also the birthday of the man who helped bring both respective bands together over 30 years ago,” Wahlberg explained.

“The love and respect that @nkotb and @newedition share with each other, could never be possible without Maurice Starr,” he continued. “The gratitude in this room was so real. They call it the #BattleOfBoston … we call it the #BrotherhoodOfBoston. To our big brother #MauriceStarr — we salute you.”