‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Pens Emotional Letter to Fans After AMAs

By Amy Myers
 5 days ago
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg traded his badge and gun for a microphone and pair of kicks at the AMAs this weekend. His band, New Kids on the Block, had the opportunity to perform with their inspiration, New Edition. The vocalist was more than happy to share his appreciation to the original boy band of Boston afterward and thanked his fans, known as “BlockHeads” for showing the same support for both groups.

“Taking a moment to acknowledge our fans for always acknowledging our inspirations — @newedition,” Wahlberg wrote. “Thank you #Blockheads for supporting @newedition and @nkotb this weekend, at the @amas — but thank you also for always recognizing @newedition’s impact on us. As much as you love us, you always give @newedition the credit and respect that they so truly deserve. I’ve said it a million times — ‘without New Edition there is no New Kids On the Block’ — but when our fans take the baton and spread the word too, it means so much more than you could ever know. Thank you.”

Along with the touching message, the Blue Bloods star posted an iconic photo of the two groups together.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Celebrates the ‘Brotherhood of Boston’

As life-long BlockHeads know, New Kids on the Block and New Edition once ruled the streets of Boston. Because the two groups became popular at the same time, fans assumed the bands had a rivalry, and so the “Battle of Boston” was born. However, Blue Bloods star and NKOTB bandmate Wahlberg explained that this was never really the case. In fact, the same legendary musician, Maurice Starr, founded the two bands. That’s why the Blue Bloods star prefers to call the two bands’ the “Brotherhood of Boston.”

Despite this, the AMAs were the first time that New Edition worked with New Kids on the Block. So, naturally, when the two bands were rehearsing on Starr’s birthday, they decided to honor him together. The group of 11 talented musicians then sang their founder “Happy Birthday.”

The Blue Bloods star posted the video on Instagram and penned a message of appreciation to Starr in the caption.

“Hard to believe that god didn’t have this all planned. The very first day that @nkotb and @newedition set foot in a rehearsal studio together, in the history of our bands, was also the birthday of the man who helped bring both respective bands together over 30 years ago,” Wahlberg explained.

“The love and respect that @nkotb and @newedition share with each other, could never be possible without Maurice Starr,” he continued. “The gratitude in this room was so real. They call it the #BattleOfBoston … we call it the #BrotherhoodOfBoston. To our big brother #MauriceStarr — we salute you.”

One 'Blue Bloods' Character Is Starting To Get on Fans' Nerves

You either love him or you hate him. And lately, more Blue Bloods fans are falling out of love with Donnie Wahlberg, otherwise known as Danny Reagan. Even before becoming a star on the show, Wahlberg has had a huge fanbase. Between his time in New Kids on the Block and many TV appearances, the star has a pretty impressive resume, and when he started on Blue Bloods, everyone was thrilled to see him. But now that the show has reached Season 12, it seems Wahlberg’s charm is starting to wear off.
Donnie Wahlberg
'Blue Bloods': Why Robert Clohessy Was Only Supposed to Be in One Episode

Originally, when Robert Clohessy joined the Blue Bloods cast, he was only supposed to appear in one episode. The part of Sidney Gormley was small and didn’t have a very complex storyline at the time. However, since Clohessy’s first appearance, his character has become a recurring part of the NYPD team. Gormley is also a vital part of the leadership that stands by Commissioner Frank Reagan’s side. The change in Clohessy’s status on the show was a drastic one. So, there must have been an iron-clad reason why they chose to keep the talented actor around. As it turns out, the actor has a fellow Blue Bloods star to thank for his expanded role.
'Blue Bloods' Star Abigail Hawk Perfectly Captions Stunning New Pic

On Wednesday morning, Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk shared a picture with an amusingly confident caption for her more than 43,000 Instagram followers. Hawk has starred as Detective Abigail Baker on CBS‘s hit crime drama since it debuted in 2010. She’s one of the only original cast members left now that we’re in Season 12 of the show. Past main character Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and other Reagan family members, she’s one of the longest-tenured roles on Blue Bloods.
'Blue Bloods': Meet the 'Baywatch' Star Who Plays Angela Reddick

Friday night premiered the latest episode from “Blue Bloods'” 12th season. While we definitely enjoyed the unique plotline as an entire community seemingly unanimously decided not to cooperate with NYPD’s latest investigation, it was another familiar face that caught our eye. The latest “Blue Bloods” episode, “USA Today,” highlighted several...
TV SERIES
'Blue Bloods' Star Sami Gayle Is Feeling 'Butterflies' in New Photo

“Blue Bloods” star Sami Gayle continues to stun in breathtaking new photos posted to her Instagram page, featuring a gorgeous background. Gayle posed in front of an unknown butterfly sculpture in a beautifully printed flower dress. The dress contains incredible little cutouts down her front as well as a pattern of circles all along the hem. The cutouts even continue down her sleeve, which puffs out in a style similar to a peasant blouse.
CELEBRITIES
