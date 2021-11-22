ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Has a Theory on Why Fans Still Tune in After 23 Seasons

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
“Law & Order: SVU” has been entertaining television viewers for 23 seasons now. That’s a run that is almost unheard of in this day and age.

The success of this “Law & Order” spinoff obviously makes you wonder what it is about this procedural series that made it so popular – and keeps it on television.

Well, one of the show’s stars has a theory about that.

That star is Peter Scanavino. He has appeared as the character Dominick Carisi Jr. for many seasons in “Law & Order: SVU.” He shared his theory about the show’s continuing success during a September 2021 interview with Stage Right Secrets.

For the 41-year-old actor, a main reason fans return season after season is because of the stories the show tells. “It’s interesting – a show that’s been going 23 seasons and what does keep people coming back. And I think it is the quality of the storylines,” Scanavino explained.

There are other reasons fans continue to be drawn back to “Law & Order: SVU,” according to the actor. “There’s still – that kind of – you want to see how it ends. You want to see the victim get justice. Or you want to feel the outrage if they don’t. So there’s that element for sure, which I think, you know is what brought viewers in,” Peter Scanavino also said.

Actor Says Fans Also Return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is Their ‘Emotional Attachment to the Characters’

Another draw for the millions of fans of “Law & Order: SVU” is the characters they have grown to know and love. These include Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Odafin Tutuola (Ice-T), and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), just to name a few.

Here’s what Peter Scanavino had to say about the fans and their connections to the characters.

“But as the show’s grown and the viewers have grown as well, I think there’s the element also – these characters are revealing themselves. So you have an emotional attachment to the characters. You have an emotional attachment to the stories. And those things coming together provides for very compelling television and a very dedicated fan base,” the actor also said.

You can watch “Law & Order: SVU” star Peter Scanavino talk about his theory about the show’s ongoing popularity below. His comments on this topic begin around the 2:25 mark of the interview.

“Law & Order: SVU” airs on Thursdays on NBC at 9 p.m. (Eastern) and 8 p.m. (Central). According to the network, the next new episode of this series will air on Dec. 9.

Thursday evenings are a night of “Law & Order” drama and action on NBC. On that evening, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” also airs. Its episodes begin at 10 p.m. (Eastern) and 9 p.m. (Central). Like its sister show, “Organized Crime” will not air a new episode until Dec. 9.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

