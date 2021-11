Dillon S.C. (WPDE) — AAA is expecting 48 million people to be hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday but some people decided to get a head start. Lexington, Hilton Head and Atlanta were just a few of the places people said they were going to this Thanksgiving. On the way, people took a pit stop at the welcome center in Dillon County before reaching their destination.

DILLON COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO