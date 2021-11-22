ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Seal Team’ Star Max Thieriot Reveals One Way the Cast Bonds Off-Screen

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167Zy3_0d44ajcN00

The “SEAL Team” cast has basically become a family over the past 4 years the show has been on television. Star Max Thieriot has shared what they do to bond, and how they’ve become so close over the years.

According to Thieriot, the cast plays hockey to bond over their breaks. Nothing like being on a hockey team together to get you in the mindset of being on a SEAL Team together. David Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes on the show, is already an avid hockey player; I imagine he had something to do with setting the cast up on the ice.

Recently on “SEAL Team,” Bravo Team finds themselves in the hospital after a building explodes while they’re on assignment. Apparently, the explosion was Jason’s fault, and he spent the episode grappling with guilt and trying to piece together what happened. It’s all because of his traumatic brain injury leading him to forget and have blackouts.

So far, Jason hasn’t told anyone about his TBI. It’s possible he sees it as a weakness and doesn’t want his life to drastically change. If he admits he’s forgetting things, he could be forced to retire. That may happen now that the team has been seriously injured on his watch. We’ll have to tune in to the next episode on Paramount+ to find out how things resolve.

AJ Buckley On Why Fans Keep Coming Back to ‘SEAL Team’

There’s been a lot of strife recently over “SEAL Team” moving to Paramount+, but before all that, fans were always coming back for more. AJ Buckley, who plays Sonny Quinn, spoke about the phenomenon in March this year.

“Well, I think it humanizes these warriors, these men, and women that gave up so much for their country, and then they come back,” said Buckley. “They have been away for eight weeks; they have been away for a year, not seeing their family, putting their life on the line. That toll on a family alone is a lot.”

That aspect of the show keeps fans interested, keeps them humble, and reminds them of what real-life military service members go through and have previously gone through. The accuracy of the show is what brings the characters to life for fans. It keeps veterans’ stories alive by portraying them in popular media. Fans get a look at mental illness, injury, and comradery, all of which are elements of active duty military life.

“SEAL Team” does these elements very well. Fans care about the characters, and their stories, and want to come back for more. That’s what keeps the show going, and what has kept it going for 4 years. Hopefully, there’s more to be had of “SEAL Team” as the years go on.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Is Trent Going to Die?

Look, SEAL Team has moved to Paramount+, but fans are still eager to see what is coming next. It looks like Trent is in deep trouble. As Episode 8 of Season 5 gets closer, we have a promo to look at and watch over and over until the weekend. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
David Boreanaz
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5: When will the fall finale arrive on Paramount+?

There are a lot of great things that come with SEAL Team season 5 now being over on Paramount+. Of course, there are also some occasional drawbacks, as well. What’s one of the biggest ones? Take the simple fact that it’s hard to know what’s happening far ahead in terms of the schedule. You sometimes tune in for an episode not knowing for sure if there is going to be one the following week or not. It can be a little frustrating in terms of planning ahead — sure, it’s great to live in the moment when it comes to new episodes, but it’s equally nice to project to what the future could hold!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Will Jason Lose His Job?

Jason's health woes have been at the center of SEAL Team Season 5, and it looks like his time as the leader of Bravo Team could be coming to an end. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 shed light on the following theory:. Jason could have a TBI. When you...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Seal Team#Traumatic Brain Injury#Tbi#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘Seal Team’: How Many Episodes Are Left in 2021?

It’s a turbulent time for SEAL Team fans. The series has moved over to Paramount+ exclusively, leaving many with no choice but to pay for the streaming service. And even the fans who are on board with the transition have questions. How many episodes are left in 2021? And why does a streaming show need to take a holiday break?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Star Didn’t Need Writers Help When Creating His Character’s Backstory

“SEAL Team” is one of television’s most dynamic, exciting, and adrenaline-pumping military shows, and the passion we see on screen bleeds into cast members off-screen. One “SEAL Team” star, Judd Lormand, revealed in a 2019 interview that, when he first joined the show in season one, he actually created his own backstory for his character without an assist from writers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Jason Seeks Refuge in an Upcoming Episode

Another weekend and another episode of SEAL Team on Paramount+. It looks like Jason is going to keep dealing with his own personal issues. As we get ready for episode 9 of season 5, fans are going to want to brace themselves. David Boreanaz’s character, Jason, has not had an easy time. This season really hasn’t been the best for Hayes. Apparently, during the episode, we are going to see him spending more time away from his team than with them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

307K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy