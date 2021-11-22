Elk illegally shot and killed in Columbia County during deer hunting opener
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season. The state Department...www.wsaw.com
if you can't tell the difference between an Elk and a deer you really shouldn't be hunting
