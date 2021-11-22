ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerned for Your Older Adult? Know the Signs of Abuse in Nursing Homes

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never an easy decision to consider long-term care for a parent or loved one. But even though we may wish differently, some of us simply aren’t equipped with the skills or the means to care for an elderly loved one. A nursing home is often the last resort...

UNITED STATES—Whether you have decided to send your older adult to a nursing home or into some other kind of communal care setting, you expect that their new caregivers will have the equipment and drive required to meet the advanced nature of their needs. The decision to take their care out of your own hands was likely a tough one, and the responsibility of taking care of them a grave one. You’ll likely have done a ton of research, making sure the nursing home you’re sending them to is a reliable one that will give them constant and compassionate care.
So far half a million lives in America have been lost due to COVID-19 -- unnecessary deaths that could have been prevented. A third of those deaths were caused in the one place actually thought to be a safe haven: the nursing home. In 2020 when the pandemic was most...
Family caregivers should be partners in caring when family members are hospitalized. “An estimated 41.8 million Americans were caregivers of an older adult relative or friend in 2020.” (From “The Four Ms of an Age-Friendly Health System” in AJN‘s November issue.) That’s an impressive number, especially when one considers that...
The rapid development and deployment of effective COVID-19 vaccines in populations have mitigated the spread of the disease in communities, particularly those with high rates of vaccination. Given concerns that the vaccine's effectiveness wanes over time, COVID-19 booster vaccination has been discussed and investigated. A recent article highlights the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine booster to reduce the incidence of infections and risk for infection, and two others consider how to deploy vaccinations to those in greatest need Specifically, these articles provide evidence for the effectiveness of boosters, which patients should be targeted, and lessons for policy-makers and health system leaders charged with deploying the booster vaccines effectively and efficiently.
Mary Alice Reporting – Older adults can lose body heat faster so it’s important to keep warm to prevent hypothermia. Being outside in the cold or in a cold house can lower a person’s body temperature, and for an older person, if that reaches 95°F or lower, it can cause health problems including a heart attack, kidney problems, or liver damage.
Summary: Older adults who continue to perform household chores have better cognition, attention span, and physical strength compared to those who no longer do their own home keeping chores. Housework in older adults was also linked to a decreased risk of falls. Source: BMJ. Housework is linked to sharper memory,...
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
