Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno to Play Ed Sullivan in Brian Epstein Biopic ‘Midas Man’

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Jay Leno will make something of a return to late night by starring as one of his idols and predecessors — Ed Sullivan — in “Midas Man,” the biopic about the life of The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Leno’s role as Sullivan, who...

Distractify

Jay Leno's Wife Is a Feminist Activist, and They've Been Married 40 Years

Although he was on TV for decades, Jay Leno was not the kind of person who often opened up about his personal life. Instead, he kept his focus on hosting The Tonight Show, and on a few specific joke formats that he was famous for using over and over again. Now that Jay has been away from the public eye for several years, some want to know more about the woman he's been married to for decades.
Vulture

Beatles Biopic Midas Man Reveals Cast Including Queen’s Gambit Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

According to Deadline, the upcoming Beatles biopic Midas Man announced Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Queen’s Gambit) will be playing the legendary manager Brian Epstein. Alongside him will be the film’s Fab Four: Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr. Also announced earlier this week is Jay Leno, who will be playing Ed Sullivan, host of The Ed Sullivan Show. The Beatles’ first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show is largely regarded as the beginning of the British Invasion in the United States. The film will be directed by Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’s Sara Sugarman, who replaced its previous director Jonas Åkerlund.
conwaydailysun.com

Beatles actors revealed for Midas Man

The actors portraying The Beatles in the Brian Epstein movie 'Midas Man' have been revealed. Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson will star as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge is George Harrison while newcomer Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr. Adam Lawrence has also joined the cast as...
societyofrock.com

Brian Epstein Biopic Stops Production Temporarily

The upcoming biopic titled Midas Man, which focuses on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has shut down mid-production following the exit of director Jonas Akerlund. Filming started last month in Liverpool, and the cast included Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner. “The...
101.9 The Rock

Brian Epstein Movie Hires New Director Amid Filming Hiatus

The producers of Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, have officially replaced original director Jonas Akerlund. Sara Sugarman — whose film credits include 2012’s Vinyl and 2004’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen — has been hired as his replacement, Deadline reports. The project began a hiatus earlier this month, with producers noting that Akerlund was “taking a break from the film.”
NME

‘Vinyl’ director takes over Brian Epstein biopic following hiatus

Sara Sugarman, director of films like Vinyl and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, has been hired to helm the biopic of The Beatles manager Brian Epstein. The project, titled Midas Man, was placed on hiatus earlier this month after it was announced original director Jonas Akerlund was “taking a break” from the film.
tvinsider.com

The Beatles Top TV Moments: 2. ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

Hey there, The Beatles fans! Join us in our 10-day countdown to the premiere of The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+, sizing up the 10 greatest TV moments in the long and winding history of the lads from Liverpool. This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on...
Deadline

Beatles Actors Revealed For Brian Epstein Movie ‘Midas Man’, First Look Images

The actors portraying the Fab Four have been revealed for Beatles manager movie Midas Man. Jonah Lees (The Letter For The King) will play John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson (of band New Hope Club) will be Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge (Creation Stories) is George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr. Here are some first-look images of the newcomer actors as the iconic quartet at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London. Adam Lawrence (Peaky Blinders) has joined cast as Pete Best and, as we revealed earlier this week, Jay Leno (The Tonight Show) has joined as Ed Sullivan. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd...
mxdwn.com

Brian Epstein Biopic ‘Midas Man’ Found The Beatles in Jonah Lees, Blake Richardson, Leo Harvey Elledge, and Newcomer Campbell Wallace

Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man is picking up speed again after losing its initial director, gaining a new and finally finding its Fab Four. Jonah Lees (The Letter for the King) will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson (Eleven Days) will play Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge (Creation Stories) will play George Harrison, and newcomer Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Names Biggie & Tupac As Rap Heroes On "Jay Leno's Garage"

When it comes to collecting cars, Jay Leno used to be the celebrity to beat. His luxury and often vintage collection of vehicles have been well-documented for decades, and he returns with Jay Leno's Garage where he takes a peek in some of our favorite entertainers' whips. Next up is Rick Ross who never hesitates to display his lavish life, and we've often shared posts about his updated car collection, mega-mansion, and unmatched jewelry pieces.
