Jay Leno to Play Ed Sullivan in Brian Epstein Biopic ‘Midas Man’

According to Deadline, the upcoming Beatles biopic Midas Man announced Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Queen’s Gambit) will be playing the legendary manager Brian Epstein. Alongside him will be the film’s Fab Four: Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr. Also announced earlier this week is Jay Leno, who will be playing Ed Sullivan, host of The Ed Sullivan Show. The Beatles’ first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show is largely regarded as the beginning of the British Invasion in the United States. The film will be directed by Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’s Sara Sugarman, who replaced its previous director Jonas Åkerlund.
