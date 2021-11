Washington officially has a new Secretary of State: Today, Steve Hobbs took the oath as Washington's sixteenth secretary of state. He becomes "the first person of color to head the office and the first Democrat to hold the position in 56 years," according to the Seattle P.I. He replaces Republican Kim Wyman, who is now working election security in Biden's Department of Homeland Security. Hobbs's Senate seat representing the 44th Legislative District now sits empty, and the Snohomish County Dems are expected to give the Snohomish County Council three potential names to fill the position soon.

