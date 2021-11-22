New Billionaires' Tax May Spark Questionable Accounting, Critics Say

Washington, D.C. November 18, 2021 – Today, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released a new staff report, “Tax Dodgers: How Billionaire Corporations Avoid Paying Taxes and How to Fix It.” Currently, the U.S. tax code allows large corporations to pay little to no taxes because they are able to exploit a host of loopholes, deductions, and exemptions to drive down their tax liability. While these companies report billions in profits, they often pay no income tax to the IRS and leave hardworking families holding the bag. The new report examines the exploitation of the tax system by 70 of America’s wealthiest and most profitable corporations, and how Senators Warren, Angus King (I-Maine), and Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) Corporate Profits Minimum Tax (CPMT) proposal would improve tax fairness and help crack down on corporate tax dodgers.

