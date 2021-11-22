ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Billionaires' Tax May Spark Questionable Accounting, Critics Say

By Veronika Bondarenko
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new billionaire tax proposal meant to increase the link between what major companies report to investors and what they pay in taxes could lead to companies to avoid traditional accounting methods, critics said this week. Sponsored by Senate Democrats Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-Oreg.), the proposal...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Tax Deductions#Financial Accounting#Tax Bill#Accounting Standards#Senate#Democrats#D Oreg#House#Zion Research Group#The Wall Street Journal#Motorola Solutions#Wsj#Centerpoint Energy
