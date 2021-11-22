Angels acquire utilityman Tyler Wade from Yankees

The New York Yankees announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Wade, 26, batted .268 (34-for-127) with 31R, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 5RBI, 16BB and 17SB in 103 games in 2021. Over parts of five Major League seasons (2017-21), the left-handed batter has hit .212 (92-for-433) with 81R, 19 doubles, 2 triples, 6HR, 33RBI, 48BB and 30SB in 264 games. The Murrieta, Calif., native was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Murrieta Valley High School (Calif.).
