Twitter Launches Live Primetime Shopping Show

By Michael Tedder
 5 days ago
Next Sunday Twitter will launch a primetime live shopping show, featuring products from Walmart, hosted by the singer Jason Derulo.

This will be the first time Twitter has tried out its Live Shopping format, which allows customers to watch the livestream while checking out any products that get mentioned.

The show will start at 7 p.m. ET Sunday and run for 30 minutes.

The launch of Twitter’s Live Shopping will come right before Cyber Monday kicks off.

But Twitter will hardly be alone in the live streaming space.

Macy’s is starting Black Friday-oriented stream starting Tuesday, and YouTube and Facebook have also launched live shopping shows.

