Chestertown, MD

Schwenk Sets 100 Backstroke School Record to Lead St. Mary’s College Men’s Swimming

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 5 days ago
CHESTERTOWN, Md. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) continued his strong start to his Seahawk career as Schwenk notched the school record in the 100 backstroke Saturday afternoon at Washington College. St. Mary’s College (4-5) dropped a 154-82 non-conference decision to the host Shoremen (4-2) as the Seahawks won three events.

Luke Schwenk swimming the backstroke vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk broke the 21-month-old 100 backstroke record by 32-hundredths of a second with his time of 51.89, surpassing the mark of 52.21 set by Peter Orban ’20 on February 12, 2020, at the Capital Athletic Conference Swimming Championships.

How It Happened

  • Schwenk captured the 100 backstroke with his record-setting time while leading off the second-place 200 medley relay.
  • He also placed second in the 50 freestyle in 22.40 before taking third in the 100 freestyle in 49.29.
  • Junior Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) put on a strong performance as well as Ludwig posted a season-best time of 10:39.36 to finish second in the 1000 freestyle.
  • Ludwig also led off the winning 800 freestyle relay and led a 1-2 finish in the 200 individual medley as he won the event in 2:12.16 followed by first-year Sam Meisel (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) in second in 2:42.28.
  • Ludwig notched a second-place finish as well in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.38 followed by junior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) in third in 5:24.39.
  • Sophomore Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) paced the Seahawks in the 100 butterfly with a second-place finish in a season-best time of 57.91 while junior Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) came in third in 59.28.
  • Shenot swam the second leg of the triumphant 800 freestyle relay, was the third leg of the second-place 200 medley relay and finished third in the 200 butterfly in 2:09.44 to round out his day.
  • Kennedy anchored both the victorious 800 freestyle relay and the second-place 200 medley relay while also taking second in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.95.
  • Cifuentes Robinson was the second leg on the second-place 200 medley relay while taking third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.52 to lead the Seahawks in that event.
  • Meisel placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:59.97 while first-year Aiden Hirschrankin (Frederick, Md./Tuscarora) swam the third leg of the winning 800 freestyle relay.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Dec. 3-4 at TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational – Chesterfield, Va. / Collegiate School Aquatic Center

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Swimming Posts Season-Bests at Washington College

Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) tallied a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke as Kidd won the event in 1:11.02. Kidd picked up another season-best time in the 200 individual medley, winning it in 2:16.92, while senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) came in second in 2:31.85 followed by sophomore Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in third in 2:39.32.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s 24th Annual Phi Beta Kappa Book Awards Recognizes Five County High School Seniors

On Nov. 10, 2021, Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland at St. Mary’s College of Maryland held its annual book awards virtually, presenting book prizes to five county high school seniors in recognition of their outstanding academic record. Shown in photo (top row, left to right): Gili Freedman (assistant...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Perunko Picked for United East Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team

LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior defender Nefret Perunko (Salisbury, Md./James M. Bennett) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship...
SOCCER
