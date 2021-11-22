A Charles County trucker who drives a big rig for a local shipping company rolled his way to his local Lottery retailer after a long day of working hard and hauling products. He bought a quick-pick Bonus Match 5 ticket for the Nov. 9 drawing and wound up a $50,000 winner!

“The Lucky Trucker,” which is the nickname chosen by the anonymous player, has worked in his job for just over five years. He’s played the Maryland Lottery for more than 30 years.

“This is my first win,” said the loyal player. “This is the first time I have won anything!”

Lottery luck came his way when the La Plata father of three stopped by his local Lottery retailer, Foods In in Waldorf. He asked for a $2, one-draw quick pick ticket. After listening to the numbers drawn on Nov. 9 — 7, 12, 15, 16, and 24 — he realized he won the game’s top prize.

The 50-year-old is still in such disbelief about his first big win that he hasn’t yet told his wife about it or shared his plans for his prize.

“I will pay some bills, surprise my wife with some special Christmas gifts,” he said, “and use the rest of the money to finance a special family trip to St. Augustine, Florida.” The trip is a personal annual tradition for “The Lucky Trucker” family that they look forward to every year.

The Lottery retailer that sold the top-prize winning ticket, Foods In, is located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf. For selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game, the store earned a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

The post La Plata Truck Driver wins $50K Match 5 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .