On November 21 at 3:37 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was making a left turn from St. Ignatius Drive onto St. Charles Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate the turn, went across the median, and struck a tree. The driver, an adult male, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

The post Traffic Crash with Critical Injuries on St. Charles Parkway appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .