Medical leaders sound alarm on rising COVID hospitalizations

Michigan’s hospital leaders are sounding the alarm over the state’s latest COVID-19 surge.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association sent out a statement saying that the state is approaching the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

According to the press release, as of Nov. 21, 3,785 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 784 in the intensive care units. They noted a “vast majority” of patients in the ICU and on ventilators are unvaccinated.

Between the high number of COVID hospitalizations and other patients requiring care for different medical conditions, they are calling on the public to help end this current surge.

“The reality is most hospitals throughout the state have more patients in their emergency departments than they do available rooms and staff to care for them,” the release read.

The chief medical officers are encouraging patients who meet the criteria to seek out monoclonal antibody therapy to help reduce the chance of hospitalization. They are also calling on those who are not yet vaccinated to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible. Leaders also recommend that those who are vaccinated to get a booster dose. Additionally, they recommend social distancing at indoor events and using face masks, and getting tested if you are aware of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Medical leaders say they want the public to know that:

Hospitals are operating at contingency levels of care, which means waiting times are longer and staffing shortages are now the norm and not an exception.



This situation is a result of our ongoing pandemic response, the serious illness of non-COVID-19 patients, the increased length of stay of all patients, and the resulting high number of patients in Michigan hospitals.



Just as hospitals and the staff working inside are and have been working at capacity, our emergency medical services (EMS) are also stressed and overworked. There may be times when capacity in the system is not adequate to accommodate the usual response and speed of transport, especially for out-of-area transfers.



If the pressure on hospitals and EMS increases further, we all risk facing increasing delays and challenges in accessing care for everyone who needs emergency services and inpatient hospital care.



